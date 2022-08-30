Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2022)

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Grayland Arnold
|DB
|5-10
|187
|24
|3
|Baylor
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|6-2
|220
|24
|1
|Georgia Tech
|Drew Estrada
|WR
|6-0
|196
|25
|R
|Baylor
|Jacobi Francis
|DB
|5-11
|193
|23
|R
|Memphis
|Seth Green
|TE
|6-4
|240
|24
|R
|Houston
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|6-1
|199
|23
|R
|Oregon
|Tristin McCollum
|DB
|6-3
|195
|23
|R
|Sam Houston State
|Jimmy Morrissey
|OL
|6-3
|303
|24
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Adedayo Odeleye
|DL
|6-5
|271
|24
|R
|Loughborough (U.K.)
|Paul Quessenberry
|FB
|6-2
|250
|30
|1
|Navy
|Max Scharping
|OL
|6-6
|327
|26
|4
|Northern Illinois
|Jordan Steckler
|OL
|6-5
|305
|26
|1
|Northern Illinois
|Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
|OL
|6-5
|330
|24
|1
|Missouri
|Connor Wedington
|WR
|6-0
|197
|23
|1
|Stanford
The Houston Texans have released the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Antony Auclair
|TE
|6-6
|256
|29
|6
|Laval (Canada)
|Terrence Brooks
|DB
|5-11
|205
|30
|9
|Florida State
|Chris Conley
|WR
|6-3
|205
|29
|8
|Georgia
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|6-4
|235
|29
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|Demone Harris
|DL
|6-4
|272
|26
|3
|Buffalo
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|6-0
|212
|26
|6
|South Florida
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|OL
|6-5
|308
|30
|8
|Texas A&M
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|LB
|6-0
|231
|30
|9
|Boston College
|Mason Schreck
|TE
|6-5
|252
|28
|3
|Buffalo
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|6-1
|188
|26
|5
|Boston College
The Houston Texans have waived-injured the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kendall Sheffield
|DB
|5-10
|212
|26
|4
|Ohio State
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DL
|6-5
|250
|28
|6
|Youngstown State
The Houston Texans have agreed to terms to trade the following player to the Minnesota Vikings:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ross Blacklock
|DL
|6-3
|290
|24
|3
|TCU
