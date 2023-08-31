Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2023)

Aug 30, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Khalil Davis DT 6-1 308 27 3 Nebraska
Austin Deculus T 6-5 321 24 2 LSU
Cobi Francis CB 5-11 193 24 2 Memphis
Ali Gaye DE 6-6 265 25 R LSU
Brandon Hill S 5-11 195 22 R Pittsburgh
Johnny Johnson III WR 6-1 199 24 1 Oregon
Dalton Keene TE 6-4 251 24 2 Virginia Tech
Jimmy Morrissey C 6-3 303 25 3 Pittsburgh
Adedayo Odeleye* DE 6-5 271 25 1 Loughborough (U.K.)
Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 26 4 Kansas
Garret Wallow LB 6-2 230 24 3 TCU
Ty Zentner P 6-2 199 25 R Kansas State

*Denotes International Practice Player Signing

The Houston Texans have claimed the following players via waivers from the Buffalo Bills:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Alex Austin CB 6-1 191 22 R Oregon State
Nick Broeker G 6-4 305 22 R Mississippi

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Mike Boone RB 5-10 205 28 6 Cincinnati

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the active roster and signed the player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Rivers DE 6-5 250 29 7 Youngstown State

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-24-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-23-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-22-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

 Houston Texans Transactions (8-15-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-14-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-13-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-13-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-12-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
Advertising