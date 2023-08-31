Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Khalil Davis
|DT
|6-1
|308
|27
|3
|Nebraska
|Austin Deculus
|T
|6-5
|321
|24
|2
|LSU
|Cobi Francis
|CB
|5-11
|193
|24
|2
|Memphis
|Ali Gaye
|DE
|6-6
|265
|25
|R
|LSU
|Brandon Hill
|S
|5-11
|195
|22
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|6-1
|199
|24
|1
|Oregon
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|6-4
|251
|24
|2
|Virginia Tech
|Jimmy Morrissey
|C
|6-3
|303
|25
|3
|Pittsburgh
|Adedayo Odeleye*
|DE
|6-5
|271
|25
|1
|Loughborough (U.K.)
|Steven Sims
|WR
|5-10
|176
|26
|4
|Kansas
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|6-2
|230
|24
|3
|TCU
|Ty Zentner
|P
|6-2
|199
|25
|R
|Kansas State
*Denotes International Practice Player Signing
The Houston Texans have claimed the following players via waivers from the Buffalo Bills:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Alex Austin
|CB
|6-1
|191
|22
|R
|Oregon State
|Nick Broeker
|G
|6-4
|305
|22
|R
|Mississippi
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mike Boone
|RB
|5-10
|205
|28
|6
|Cincinnati
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the active roster and signed the player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DE
|6-5
|250
|29
|7
|Youngstown State