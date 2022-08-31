Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2022)

Aug 31, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Royce FreemanRB6-0238265Oregon

The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tyler JohnsonWR6-1206243Minnesota

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jordan AkinsTE6-4243306Central Florida
Grayland ArnoldDB5-10187243Baylor
Jalen CampWR6-2220241Georgia Tech
Jeff DriskelQB6-4235297Louisiana Tech
Drew EstradaWR6-019625RBaylor
Jacobi FrancisDB5-1119323RMemphis
Demone HarrisDL6-4272263Buffalo
Johnny Johnson IIIWR6-119923ROregon
Marlon MackRB6-0212266South Florida
Tristin McCollumDB6-319523RSam Houston State
Jimmy MorrisseyOL6-3303242Pittsburgh
Adedayo OdeleyeDL6-527124RLoughborough (U.K.)
Cedric OgbuehiOL6-5308308Texas A&M
Kevin Pierre-LouisLB6-0231309Boston College
Mason SchreckTE6-5252283Buffalo
Jordan StecklerOL6-5305261Northern Illinois

