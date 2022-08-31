Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2022)

The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Royce Freeman
|RB
|6-0
|238
|26
|5
|Oregon
The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|6-1
|206
|24
|3
|Minnesota
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|6-4
|243
|30
|6
|Central Florida
|Grayland Arnold
|DB
|5-10
|187
|24
|3
|Baylor
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|6-2
|220
|24
|1
|Georgia Tech
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|6-4
|235
|29
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|Drew Estrada
|WR
|6-0
|196
|25
|R
|Baylor
|Jacobi Francis
|DB
|5-11
|193
|23
|R
|Memphis
|Demone Harris
|DL
|6-4
|272
|26
|3
|Buffalo
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|6-1
|199
|23
|R
|Oregon
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|6-0
|212
|26
|6
|South Florida
|Tristin McCollum
|DB
|6-3
|195
|23
|R
|Sam Houston State
|Jimmy Morrissey
|OL
|6-3
|303
|24
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Adedayo Odeleye
|DL
|6-5
|271
|24
|R
|Loughborough (U.K.)
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|OL
|6-5
|308
|30
|8
|Texas A&M
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|LB
|6-0
|231
|30
|9
|Boston College
|Mason Schreck
|TE
|6-5
|252
|28
|3
|Buffalo
|Jordan Steckler
|OL
|6-5
|305
|26
|1
|Northern Illinois
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
