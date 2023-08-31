Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mike Boone
|RB
|5-10
|205
|28
|6
|Cincinnati
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|6-3
|228
|29
|8
|Washington
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Deiter
|C/G
|6-6
|315
|26
|5
|Wisconsin
|Dieter Eiselen
|G
|6-4
|320
|27
|2
|Yale
|Lance McCutcheon
|WR
|6-3
|202
|24
|2
|Montana State
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cameron Johnston
|P
|5-11
|194
|31
|6
|Ohio State
|Juice Scruggs
|C/G
|6-3
|310
|23
|R
|Penn State