Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2023)

Aug 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Mike Boone RB 5-10 205 28 6 Cincinnati
Cory Littleton LB 6-3 228 29 8 Washington

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Michael Deiter C/G 6-6 315 26 5 Wisconsin
Dieter Eiselen G 6-4 320 27 2 Yale
Lance McCutcheon WR 6-3 202 24 2 Montana State

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Cameron Johnston P 5-11 194 31 6 Ohio State
Juice Scruggs C/G 6-3 310 23 R Penn State

