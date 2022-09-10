Houston Texans Transactions (9-10-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Demone Harris
|DL
|6-4
|272
|26
|3
|Buffalo
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|LB
|6-0
|231
|30
|9
|Boston College
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the reserve/injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mario Addison
|DL
|6-3
|260
|35
|12
|Troy
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for gameday (Standard Elevation):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chris Conley
|WR
|6-3
|205
|29
|8
|Georgia
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|6-4
|235
|29
|7
|Louisiana Tech
The Houston Texans roster in photos.