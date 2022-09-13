Houston Texans Transactions (9-13-2022)

Sep 13, 2022 at 01:14 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
BoPete KeyesDB6-1202243Tulane

