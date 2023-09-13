Houston Texans Transactions (9-13-2023)

Sep 13, 2023 at 09:45 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230913-transaction

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Michael Dogbe DE 6-3 280 27 3 Temple

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ty Zentner P 6-2 200 25 R Kansas State

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Bruce Hector DT 6-2 296 28 3 South Florida

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the reserve/injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Noah Brown WR 6-2 215 27 7 Ohio State
Hassan Ridgeway DT 6-3 305 28 8 Texas

