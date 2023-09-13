Houston Texans Transactions (9-13-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Dogbe
|DE
|6-3
|280
|27
|3
|Temple
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ty Zentner
|P
|6-2
|200
|25
|R
|Kansas State
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bruce Hector
|DT
|6-2
|296
|28
|3
|South Florida
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the reserve/injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Noah Brown
|WR
|6-2
|215
|27
|7
|Ohio State
|Hassan Ridgeway
|DT
|6-3
|305
|28
|8
|Texas