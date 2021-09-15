Houston Texans Transactions (9-15-2021)

The Houston Texans signed the following free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jaleel Johnson
|DL
|6-3
|316
|27
|5
|Iowa
The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Vincent Taylor
|DL
|6-3
|311
|27
|5
|Oklahoma State
The Houston Texans signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Grayland Arnold
|DB
|5-10
|187
|24
|2
|Baylor
The Houston Texans released the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Antonio Phillips
|DB
|5-11
|193
|22
|R
|Ball State