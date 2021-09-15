 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans Transactions (9-15-2021)

Sep 15, 2021 at 04:13 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans signed the following free agent:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Jaleel Johnson DL 6-3 316 27 5 Iowa

The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Vincent Taylor DL 6-3 311 27 5 Oklahoma State

The Houston Texans signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Grayland Arnold DB 5-10 187 24 2 Baylor

The Houston Texans released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Antonio Phillips DB 5-11 193 22 R Ball State

