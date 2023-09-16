Houston Texans Transactions (9-16-2023)

Sep 16, 2023 at 04:14 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Michael Deiter C/G 6-6 315 27 5 Wisconsin

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Austin Deculus T 6-5 321 24 2 LSU
DeAndre Houston-Carson S 6-1 203 25 7 William & Mary

The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Rivers DE 6-5 250 29 7 Youngstown State

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-13-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-12-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-9-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-6-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-06-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-24-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-23-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising