Houston Texans Transactions (9-16-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Deiter
|C/G
|6-6
|315
|27
|5
|Wisconsin
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Austin Deculus
|T
|6-5
|321
|24
|2
|LSU
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|S
|6-1
|203
|25
|7
|William & Mary
The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DE
|6-5
|250
|29
|7
|Youngstown State