Houston Texans Transactions (9-21-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jimmy Morrissey
|OL
|6-3
|303
|24
|2
|Pittsburgh
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|OL
|6-5
|330
|24
|1
|Missouri
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
