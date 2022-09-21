Houston Texans Transactions (9-21-2022)

Sep 21, 2022 at 09:55 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jimmy MorrisseyOL6-3303242Pittsburgh

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tre'Vour Wallace-SimmsOL6-5330241Missouri

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
1 / 52
DL, Thomas Booker, #56
2 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
3 / 52

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
4 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
5 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
6 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
7 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
8 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
9 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
10 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
11 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
12 / 52

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
16 / 52

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
17 / 52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
18 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
19 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
20 / 52

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
21 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
22 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
23 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
24 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
25 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
26 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
27 / 52

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
28 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
29 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
30 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
31 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
32 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
33 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
34 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
35 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
36 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
37 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
38 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
39 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
40 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
41 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
42 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
45 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
46 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
49 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
50 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
51 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
52 / 52

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

