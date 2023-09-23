Houston Texans Transactions (9-23-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|S
|6-1
|203
|25
|7
|William & Mary
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Khalil Davis
|DT
|6-1
|308
|27
|3
|Nebraska
|Austin Deculus
|T
|6-5
|321
|24
|2
|LSU
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|6-0
|190
|22
|2
|LSU