Houston Texans Transactions (9-23-2023)

Sep 23, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230923-transaction

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
DeAndre Houston-Carson S 6-1 203 25 7 William & Mary

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Khalil Davis DT 6-1 308 27 3 Nebraska
Austin Deculus T 6-5 321 24 2 LSU

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 6-0 190 22 2 LSU

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-21-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-19-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-16-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-13-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-12-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-9-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-6-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-06-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-31-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising