Houston Texans Transactions (9-30-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Khalil Davis
|DT
|6-1
|308
|27
|3
|Nebraska
|Austin Deculus
|T
|6-5
|321
|24
|2
|LSU
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Geron Christian
|T
|6-5
|320
|27
|5
|Louisville
|Jimmy Morrissey
|C
|6-3
|303
|25
|3
|Pittsburgh
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DE
|6-5
|250
|29
|7
|Youngstown State
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|S
|6-1
|203
|25
|7
|William & Mary