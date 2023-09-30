Houston Texans Transactions (9-30-2023)

Sep 30, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Khalil Davis DT 6-1 308 27 3 Nebraska
Austin Deculus T 6-5 321 24 2 LSU

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Geron Christian T 6-5 320 27 5 Louisville
Jimmy Morrissey C 6-3 303 25 3 Pittsburgh

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Rivers DE 6-5 250 29 7 Youngstown State

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
DeAndre Houston-Carson S 6-1 203 25 7 William & Mary

