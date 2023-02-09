Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey continues to support Uvalde community

Feb 09, 2023 at 10:57 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

In his continued support of the Uvalde community, Houston Texans linebacker and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Christian Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Every member of the team received a pair of shoes that are customized in the school's colors, maroon and grey.

Tonight, Kirksey will be at the NFL Honors alongside all 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees. The award is considered the league's most prestigious honor and recognizes a player for their outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field. Throughout his career, Kirksey has demonstrated his commitment to the community and exemplifies what it means to be a leader. Last fall, he traveled to Uvalde, Texas following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School to surprise the Uvalde High School football team at their team dinner, provide players with new Nike uniforms and make meaningful connections with the young men.

As part of his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, Kirksey surprised Uvalde High School Head Coach Wade Miller and senior linebacker Justyn Rendon with tickets to Super Bowl LVII. Miller, who led the team to a playoff berth and an emotional victory in their home opener, was the Texans' 2022 Coach of the Year nominee. Kirksey also chose The Boys & Girls Club & Teen Center of Uvalde as the beneficiary of the NFL Foundation's donation in his honor. The Boys & Girls Club of America is actively fundraising to bring a state-of-the-art, stand-alone Club to Uvalde that will further benefit the community by providing positive programming, mental health support, and a sense of stability and security to help Uvalde's young people move forward.

Click here to learn more about Kirksey's dedication to the community.

📸 | Surprising our Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey

Christian Kirksey was surprised with the news that he is the Texans' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his mom, fiancée and two children, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Uvalde HS linebacker Justyn Rendon and Uvalde HS Head Coach Wade Miller. Christian also surprised Justyn and Coach Miller with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
1 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
2 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
3 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
4 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
5 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
6 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
7 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
8 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
9 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
10 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
11 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
12 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
13 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
14 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
15 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
16 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
17 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
18 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.
19 / 19

An image from the Oct. 20, 2022 Houston Texans Man of the Year nomination event.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

Statement from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio on Lovie Smith

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.

news

Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT

Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

news

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes named finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Injury Report Update: Texans vs. Titans

The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.

news

A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair

Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.

Advertising