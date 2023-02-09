Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey continues to support Uvalde community

In his continued support of the Uvalde community, Houston Texans linebacker and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Christian Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Every member of the team received a pair of shoes that are customized in the school's colors, maroon and grey.

Tonight, Kirksey will be at the NFL Honors alongside all 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees. The award is considered the league's most prestigious honor and recognizes a player for their outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field. Throughout his career, Kirksey has demonstrated his commitment to the community and exemplifies what it means to be a leader. Last fall, he traveled to Uvalde, Texas following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School to surprise the Uvalde High School football team at their team dinner, provide players with new Nike uniforms and make meaningful connections with the young men.

As part of his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, Kirksey surprised Uvalde High School Head Coach Wade Miller and senior linebacker Justyn Rendon with tickets to Super Bowl LVII. Miller, who led the team to a playoff berth and an emotional victory in their home opener, was the Texans' 2022 Coach of the Year nominee. Kirksey also chose The Boys & Girls Club & Teen Center of Uvalde as the beneficiary of the NFL Foundation's donation in his honor. The Boys & Girls Club of America is actively fundraising to bring a state-of-the-art, stand-alone Club to Uvalde that will further benefit the community by providing positive programming, mental health support, and a sense of stability and security to help Uvalde's young people move forward.