How the “Oh?”, “Oh!”, “OH!” play impacted the season 

For the first time ever, yes, EVER, the Texans and Jaguars are playing a game and they both have winning records.
The two already met once this season, and Houston picked up it's first victory of 2023 when it blew the doors off Jacksonville, in north Florida, in Week 3. C.J. Stroud and the offense showed flashes of what would come later in the season, with completions of 46 and 68 yards to Tank Dell. The defense came up with a pair of takeaways. Will Anderson, Jr. blocked a field goal attempt.
But the play of the game, and perhaps a turning point in the entire 2023 regular season, came from a fullback.
On a kickoff return.
After the Jaguars connected on a 33-yard field goal to narrow the Houston lead to just seven, momentum looked like it was squarely on the side of the home team. The Texans had raced out to a 17-0 halftime advantage, but the Jaguars scored a touchdown after the intermission, and then tacked on three more with the field goal.
Houston was winless at that point and had lost each of it's first two games by double digits. The Texans hadn't won more than four games in a season since 2019, and the Jaguars were the reigning division champs.
In theory, the Jags had found their footing and were about to make this game even closer.
But then, Andrew Beck happened.
Beck, a fullback with tight end experience in the past, is in his fifth NFL season. He played his college ball at Texas, and had found the end zone once before in his career. The former Denver Bronco had never returned a kickoff or punt.
Brandon McManus' kickoff was a shorter one. Return man Mike Boone didn't get a chance to catch it and run, because McManus instead booted it to the 10-yard line on the right side, where Beck was waiting.
What followed in the next 16 seconds is one of the most memorable plays in franchise history, and certainly one of zaniest plays of 2023.
Officially, the play was entered into the National Football League Game Summary as such:
B.McManus kicks 55 yards from JAX 35 to HST 10. A.Beck MUFFS catch, and recovers at HST 15. A.Beck for 85 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
But there's much more to the story than that. Here's a short oral history, from the field, to the sideline, to the man himself, of what occurred.
Beck: "Definitely not how we drew it up."
Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross: "I didn't have my money on that one for him to return it for a touchdown."
Safety Jimmie Ward: "Oh, man, it was crazy."
Tight end Brevin Jordan: "My dog, Andrew Beck. It was unbelievable, man."
Linebacker Blake Cashman: "I was stoked. I've never seen a kickoff return like that."
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans: "I saw it late. I was looking down. I didn't see it."
Wide receiver Tank Dell: "I saw Beck backing up for the ball, so I'm like, 'What's going on?' I saw Boone running up to the ball and Beck was backing up. I'm like, 'Oh something crazy's about to happen.'"
Ward: "Both of them (Boone and Beck) kind of tried to catch the ball. Then it rolled down his chest and I was like, 'Oh.'"
Dell: "But then once Beck did grab the ball, at first I'm thinking like because it was supposed to be a return to the left. So I'm thinking like just about to go straight and get down. He had some Nelson plan, man.
“I saw him bobble the ball and I was like, ‘Damn!’” Defensive Tackle Kurt Hinish