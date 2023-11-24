How the “Oh?”, “Oh!”, “OH!” play impacted the season 

Cashman: "So I start running down there because I'm like, 'He's going to score.' And I wanted to be there in the end zone to celebrate because that's such an awesome play."

Dell: "I actually ran all the way to the end zone. I'm surprised they didn't call a flag. If they did, I don't know, I don't remember, but I for sure ran all the way to the end zone."

Slowik: "I was losing it on the sideline with everybody else."

Ward: "I was like, 'Oh!', He scored."

Ryans: "Man, you look up, and it's a touchdown."

Hinish: "I forgot because I was so excited, but I forgot my helmet and had to run off for a field goal (point after try). I had to turn around and run back and grab my helmet and run back out on the field."

Dell: "I slapped him on his head a couple of times, but that was great to see."

Slowik: "I knew Beck had some juice. I think somebody said (he ran) like 20.7 [miles per hour]. I didn't know he had 20 in him."

Ward: "That was one of the craziest plays I ever seen in the NFL since I've been in in the league. And it's been ten years since I've been in the league. That was crazy."

Beck: "A huge thanks to those guys, because there were ten other guys on the field doing their job."

CASHMAN: "Whenever you have a big play like that in special teams, it completely changes the game and increases your odds to win significantly."

JORDAN: "That was a huge momentum swing for us."

Slowik: "That was one of the cooler moments I've been a part of in a regular season game for sure."

Anderson: "It was super exciting to see, man. He's a hard worker, tough dude, and he comes to work every day."

Ross: "Super excited and all I can say is put that one on his wall. He should have that for the rest of his life and I told him that on the sideline and I'm just so happy for him."

Beck: "Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes."

The touchdown and successful point after by Ka'imi Fairbairn put the Texans back up by 14 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter. They'd coast to a 34-17 victory, and then blast the Steelers at NRG Stadium the following week by 24.

But in the celebratory moments after the victory, as they got ready to head home to Houston, Beck had one last postscript on a memorable day.