How to follow Texans Training Camp | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Training camp presented by XFINITY is underway!
With strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, fans are not permitted to the Houston Methodist Training Center in what is already an unprecedented start to the NFL season. Camp will be the first look at the Texans 2020 Draft class, free agent signings and how the depth chart might be shaping up as the team works its way down to a 53-man roster.
Follow along every day on Training Camp Central tab of HoustonTexans.com for the latest developments in camp, roster changes, videos, highlights, interviews and more.
Beginning on Friday, August 14, Texans Radio will also begin airing Texans Training Camp Live from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Monday through Friday) from the practice fields. Tune into SportsRadio 610 or download the Houston Texans mobile app to listen to Texans Training Camp Live and Texans All Access (Monday through Friday) 6-7 p.m. for the latest news from Bill O'Brien's daily press conference and player interviews. The Texans Radio schedule will also debut The Texans Training Camp Special, a four-hour weekend program that will air 2-6 p.m. beginning Saturday, August 15 and ending September 5 (excluding Sunday, August 16).
On Sunday, August 23, Texans TV will feature its 2020 Training Camp Special airing on ABC-13 at 11 p.m. CT. Extra Points will also return to the television lineup on Sunday nights at 10:35 p.m. for the next three weeks of training camp.
Regular season Texans programming begins on Monday, September 7, three days before the 2020 season opener at Kansas City.