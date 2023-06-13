How to make sure you're there on Oct 1 for J.J. Watt's Ring of Honor induction

J.J. Watt will become the third player in the Texans Ring of Honor on October 1 when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to NRG Stadium to face off with Houston's hometown team. The Watt family will be heavily represented with T.J. Watt in Steelers black and gold to see his brother's big moment.
Details surrounding the induction ceremony will be announced at a later date, but it's safe to say there will be a lot of 99 jerseys in the stands to see one of Houston's favorites join Bob McNair and Andre Johnson as the only members of the Ring of Honor.
The outpouring of love for Watt has been impressive.
The Texans released a tribute to Watt narrated by legendary announcer Jim Nantz.
And community members whose lives were touched by Watt, and who touched him with their lives, sent him a message of love.
You can start anywhere, but once you're H-Town Made, you become a part of the city. J.J. Watt brought joy to so many people in Houston. Now it's time to say thanks.