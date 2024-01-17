How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

Jan 17, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Houston Texans Staff
How-to-Watch-ravens

GAME DETAILS

  • What: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH ON TV

  • How to Watch: Saturday's game will be nationally televised on ESPN/ABC.
  • Live streaming: Fans can watch live, local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+.
  • With the Call: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sideline.

HOW TO LISTEN

  • With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Local Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • National Radio: SiriusXM/Westwood One/Entravision
  • Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • TikTok

WHAT IS NFL+?

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. Please find FAQ HERE. NFL+ has two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Fans can sign up for a 7-day free trial at any point in the season. NFL+ is available within the NFL App and can also be accessed via web at nfl.com/plus. NFL+ is US only and does not impact Game Pass international.

16X9-1

