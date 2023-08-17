How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins | 2023 Preseason Week 2

Aug 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM
Houston Texans Staff
230817-how-to-watch

GAME DETAILS

  • What: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
  • When: Saturday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium

HOW TO WATCH (In Houston)

  • What: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
  • When: Saturday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium
  • TV: ABC13 - Check out your local affiliates
  • Live Stream: Live on HoustonTexans.com

HOW TO WATCH (Out of Houston)

  • What: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
  • When: Saturday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium
  • TV: Check out your local affiliates
  • Live Stream: Watch Texans games live on NFL+ (learn more here)

HOW TO LISTEN

  • Local radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Mega 101 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Local radio announcers: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "radio."

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • TikTok

WHAT IS NFL+?

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. Please find FAQ HERE. NFL+ has two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Fans can sign up for a 7-day free trial at any point in the season. NFL+ is available within the NFL App and can also be accessed via web at nfl.com/plus. NFL+ is US only and does not impact Game Pass international.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at New England Patriots | 2023 Preseason Week 1

The Houston Texans are facing off against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT in their first preseason contest. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

VanderBlog: Preseason Premiere - It's Personal! 

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Texans first upcoming preseason game at New England this Thursday, August 9. 
news

Jordan Akins TD catch gives Texans 10-point lead in 3rd quarter

TE Jordan Akins caught a 19-yard pass for a score at Indianapolis. It gave Houston a 24-14 advantage in the 3rd quarter.
news

Jonathan Greenard's pick-six gives Texans 17-7 lead over Colts

Houston Texans Defensive Lineman Jonathan Greenard picked off a Colts pass and returned it 39 yards for a score in the second quarter at Indianapolis.
news

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts play-by-play recap | Week 18

The Houston Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
news

Texans waste little time, score TD on opening drive at Indianapolis

Davis Mills found Brandin Cooks for an 11-yard scoring strike on the opening drive of the Texans' road game at Indianapolis.
news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars play-by-play recap | Week 17

The Houston Texans are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 17 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans play-by-play recap | Week 16

The Houston Texans are taking on the Tennessee Titans for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 16 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Advertising