 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

How to watch, listen and stream the 2024 NFL Honors

Feb 08, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff
2824-How-to-Watch

NFL HONORS DETAILS

  • What: 13th Annual NFL Honors, the league's awards show that highlights the top players and performances of the 2023 season and showcases the announcement of the 2024 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  • When: Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada

WATCH ON TV

  • Host: Actor, writer & producer, Keegan-Michael Key, will host the NFL Honors for the third time.
  • Television Details: NFL Honors will air on CBS and NFL Network. NFL Honors can be live streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+. 
  • Streaming Details: NFL Honors can be live streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+ and FuboTV. Click here for more information.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • TikTok

TEXANS TO WATCH FOR

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • QB C.J. Stroud

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • DE Will Anderson Jr.

AP Coach of the Year

  • Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

  • Texans Ring of Honor member WR Andre Johnson

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

The Houston Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens the AFC Divisional matchup on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns | AFC Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans will face the Cleveland Browns the AFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts | Week 18

The Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts the Week 18 matchup on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans | Week 17

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans the Week 17 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 16

The Houston Texans will face the Cleveland Browns the Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans | Week 15

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans in the Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. New York Jets | Week 14

The Houston Texans will face the New York Jets in the Week 14 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos | Week 13

The Houston Texans will face the Denver Broncos in the Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 12

The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 12 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals | Week 11

The Houston Texans will face the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals | Week 10

The Houston Texans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 10 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
Advertising