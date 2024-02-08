How to watch, listen and stream the 2024 NFL Honors

NFL HONORS DETAILS
- What: 13th Annual NFL Honors, the league's awards show that highlights the top players and performances of the 2023 season and showcases the announcement of the 2024 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- When: Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada
WATCH ON TV
- Host: Actor, writer & producer, Keegan-Michael Key, will host the NFL Honors for the third time.
- Television Details: NFL Honors will air on CBS and NFL Network. NFL Honors can be live streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.
- Streaming Details: NFL Honors can be live streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+ and FuboTV. Click here for more information.
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
- Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
- Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
- TikTok
TEXANS TO WATCH FOR
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- QB C.J. Stroud
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- DE Will Anderson Jr.
AP Coach of the Year
- Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Texans Ring of Honor member WR Andre Johnson