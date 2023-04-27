How to watch, stream and listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

Everyone is excited to find out what the Houston Texans will do in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. When Draft Day kicks off, the Texans will hold the No. 2 pick and the No. 12 pick in the first round of the draft, but plenty can happen before the draft officially begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.
- DOWNLOAD the official Texans app for live draft coverage
- WATCH on the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes
- STREAM on NFL+
- LISTEN on SiriusXM's NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio
- LISTEN to Texans radio coverage at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sports Radio 610
DAY 1
Round 1 begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Texans picks
- Round 1 | Pick 2
- Round 1 | Pick 12
DAY 2
Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft begin at 6:00 p.m. CT.
Texans picks
- Round 3 | Pick 65
- Round 3 | Pick 73
DAY 3
Texans picks
- Round 4 | Pick 104
- Round 4 | Pick 105
- Round 5 | Pick 161
- Round 6 | Pick 188
- Round 6 | Pick 201
- Round 6 | Pick 203
- Round 7 | Pick 230
- Round 7 | Pick 259
Additional live coverage will stream throughout the draft on NFL Draft Center, and every round will be available on the NFL Channel on Roku and Xumo Play, Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, and Peacock.