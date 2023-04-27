How to watch, stream and listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023 at 05:45 PM
Zach Tarrant, houstontexans.com
GM Nick Caserio

Everyone is excited to find out what the Houston Texans will do in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. When Draft Day kicks off, the Texans will hold the No. 2 pick and the No. 12 pick in the first round of the draft, but plenty can happen before the draft officially begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Follow all the action each day by downloading the Texans app or tuning in on TV and radio. Make sure you get the latest info on the Texans draft by subscribing to The Stampede before the first pick is made!

  • DOWNLOAD the official Texans app for live draft coverage
  • WATCH on the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes
  • STREAM on NFL+
  • LISTEN on SiriusXM's NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio
  • LISTEN to Texans radio coverage at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sports Radio 610
  • SUBSCRIBE to The Stampede to get the latest info about our 2023 draft picks

DAY 1

Round 1 begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Texans picks

  • Round 1 | Pick 2
  • Round 1 | Pick 12

DAY 2

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft begin at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Texans picks

  • Round 3 | Pick 65
  • Round 3 | Pick 73

DAY 3

Texans picks

  • Round 4 | Pick 104
  • Round 4 | Pick 105
  • Round 5 | Pick 161
  • Round 6 | Pick 188
  • Round 6 | Pick 201
  • Round 6 | Pick 203
  • Round 7 | Pick 230
  • Round 7 | Pick 259

Additional live coverage will stream throughout the draft on NFL Draft Center, and every round will be available on the NFL Channel on Roku and Xumo Play, Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, and Peacock.

