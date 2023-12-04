"Impact player" Derek Stingley, Jr shines with 2 interceptions in win over Denver

For the third straight week, Derek Stingley, Jr. intercepted a pass.
But for the first time in his young career, Stingley intercepted two in a game.
Stingley snared a pair of Russell Wilson throws in the second half of the Texans 22-17 victory over the Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium. He now has four picks on the season. Those impactful plays mean a lot to the Texans defense, and the offense as well, according to quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"He's special," Stroud said. "I'm proud of that dude. He's going to continue to be great. When you have a corner that can lock down one side, it makes everybody else's job a lot easier."
Sunday was the first time all season the Texans had Stingley and Steven Nelson starting at cornerback, with Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward starting at the safety positions. Additionally, Desmond King, II started at the third corner spot against the Broncos.
"It's a good feeling to do what I've been doing," Stingley said. "But that's only because we're communicating in the back end and we're playing together as a defense. But we still have some stuff to clean up."
Stingley also logged four passes defensed and a tackle in the win.
"To see Stingley show up again for the third consecutive week and getting two interceptions is big time," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We continue to see his growth and playmaking ability show up. He's an impact player for our defense, and it shows each and every week. We talk about the ball every week and we needed it this week. We win the turnover battle and the game and that was the difference."
Ward ended the Broncos' final drive of the game by picking of Wilson in the end zone. It was the third of three takeaways on the day, compared to zero turnovers by Houston. King, who had a forced fumble and recovery for a score wiped off the board by a premature whistle, has now seen Stingley for the last two seasons. What he saw Sunday was just further confirmation of King's abilities.
"That's what he's good at: he's good at playing the ball," King said. "He's good at his position. That's why we have him here. Playmaker, man. We just want to continue that around the whole group. The whole team is just to make plays and win games."
Stingley and the Texans head to New Jersey next weekend for a Week 14 contest against the Jets.