"Impact player" Derek Stingley, Jr shines with 2 interceptions in win over Denver

Stingley also logged four passes defensed and a tackle in the win.

"To see Stingley show up again for the third consecutive week and getting two interceptions is big time," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We continue to see his growth and playmaking ability show up. He's an impact player for our defense, and it shows each and every week. We talk about the ball every week and we needed it this week. We win the turnover battle and the game and that was the difference."

Ward ended the Broncos' final drive of the game by picking of Wilson in the end zone. It was the third of three takeaways on the day, compared to zero turnovers by Houston. King, who had a forced fumble and recovery for a score wiped off the board by a premature whistle, has now seen Stingley for the last two seasons. What he saw Sunday was just further confirmation of King's abilities.

"That's what he's good at: he's good at playing the ball," King said. "He's good at his position. That's why we have him here. Playmaker, man. We just want to continue that around the whole group. The whole team is just to make plays and win games."