"Impact player" Derek Stingley, Jr shines with 2 interceptions in win over Denver

Dec 03, 2023 at 10:20 PM
231204-stingley

For the third straight week, Derek Stingley, Jr. intercepted a pass.

But for the first time in his young career, Stingley intercepted two in a game.

Stingley snared a pair of Russell Wilson throws in the second half of the Texans 22-17 victory over the Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium. He now has four picks on the season. Those impactful plays mean a lot to the Texans defense, and the offense as well, according to quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"He's special," Stroud said. "I'm proud of that dude. He's going to continue to be great. When you have a corner that can lock down one side, it makes everybody else's job a lot easier."

Sunday was the first time all season the Texans had Stingley and Steven Nelson starting at cornerback, with Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward starting at the safety positions. Additionally, Desmond King, II started at the third corner spot against the Broncos.

"It's a good feeling to do what I've been doing," Stingley said. "But that's only because we're communicating in the back end and we're playing together as a defense. But we still have some stuff to clean up."

Stingley also logged four passes defensed and a tackle in the win.

"To see Stingley show up again for the third consecutive week and getting two interceptions is big time," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We continue to see his growth and playmaking ability show up. He's an impact player for our defense, and it shows each and every week. We talk about the ball every week and we needed it this week. We win the turnover battle and the game and that was the difference."

Ward ended the Broncos' final drive of the game by picking of Wilson in the end zone. It was the third of three takeaways on the day, compared to zero turnovers by Houston. King, who had a forced fumble and recovery for a score wiped off the board by a premature whistle, has now seen Stingley for the last two seasons. What he saw Sunday was just further confirmation of King's abilities.

"That's what he's good at: he's good at playing the ball," King said. "He's good at his position. That's why we have him here. Playmaker, man. We just want to continue that around the whole group. The whole team is just to make plays and win games."

Stingley and the Texans head to New Jersey next weekend for a Week 14 contest against the Jets.

Related Content

news

For C.J. Stroud, "playoff football" has already started

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud guided the Texans to a 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos, and in his mind, his squad is already in the thick of the playoffs.
news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Broncos, Week 13

John Harris breaks down the important play of the day after the 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos
news

"Understanding the Assignment": Texans in the playoff hunt | Texans vs. Broncos

Sheldon Rankins has played in five playoff games in his career. He has the experience of being on a team that makes that heralded run to the playoffs. Now, in Houston, the NFL veteran isn't shying away from the playoff talk that has started around the 7-5 Texans following a 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
news

Wrecking Will: Rookie has Monster Game | Texans vs. Broncos

When Will Anderson Jr. and Sheldon Rankins arrived on Kirby Drive, the Houston Texans were a new organization for both of them.
news

"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught nine passes for 191 yards and a fourth-quarter score in the win over the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
news

VanderBlog: Another One at the Wire

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans defeat the Broncos in Week 13
news

Derek Stingley Jr. records interception for 3rd-straight game

Stingley Jr. has become interception magnet, records third-straight game with one
news

Tank Dell exits game with ankle injury | Texans vs. Broncos

Star rookie receiver Tank Dell exits game against Broncos with ankle injury.
news

Jimmie Ward seals victory with Interception | Texans vs. Broncos

Ward hauls in first INT as Texan to seal 7th win of the season
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans snap Broncos 5-game win streak

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans' victory over the Denver Broncos here with the top highlights.
news

Game Recap: Texans seal victory with defensive stand

The Houston Texans defense sealed the win with four interceptions to snap the Broncos 5-game win streak
Advertising