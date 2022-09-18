Inactives | Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|4
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|14
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|32
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|49
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|68
|Justin Britt
|OL
|94
|Demone Harris
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans took on the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
WR Brandin Cooks eclipsed the 8,000 yard mark for his career, but he's the only player in NFL history to do so before the age of 29, while also having played for four different franchises.
LB Christian Kirksey came up with a third quarter pick leading to a Texans field goal.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 18th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
Tight End O.J. Howard began the week meeting his new teammates and ended it by scoring a pair of touchdowns in his Houston Texans debut.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 1 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
QB Davis Mills led a pair of scoring drives for the Texans during their preseason finale against the 49ers.
The Houston Texans are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Game 3 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.
Postgame notes and stats from the Houston Texans Preseason Game 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.