Inactives | Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022 at 02:02 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
3Kyle AllenQB
4Phillip DorsettWR
14Tyler JohnsonWR
32Garret WallowLB
49Jake HansenLB
68Justin BrittOL
94Demone HarrisDL

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 52

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
3 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
4 / 52

OL, Justin Britt, #68

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
5 / 52

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
14 / 52

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
15 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
16 / 52

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
17 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
18 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
19 / 52

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
20 / 52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
21 / 52

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
22 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
25 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

TE, O.J. Howard, #83 (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83 (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

DB, Eric Murray, #23
37 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
38 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
39 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
40 / 52

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
41 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
42 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 52
OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
45 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
46 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
49 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
50 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
51 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
52 / 52

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

