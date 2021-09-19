Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Anthony Miller
|WR
|4
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|22
|Jimmy Moreland
|DB
|27
|Scottie Phillips
|RB
|52
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL
|55
|DeMarcus Walker
|DL
