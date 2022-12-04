Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|24
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|28
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|56
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|83
|O.J. Howard
|TE
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 11th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
The Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 12 vs. the Miami Dolphins.
The Houston Texans fell 23-10 to the Washington Commanders after rough start for the offense that included an early pick-six.
Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his notes after the Texans fell to the Commanders.
LB Christian Kirksey logged his 700th career tackle early in the first quarter of Sunday's game with the Commanders.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Washington Commanders for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 11 vs. the Washington Commanders.
Rookie RB Dameon Pierce averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the road loss to the Giants. He was mad at a 4th quarter fumble, but head coach Lovie Smith called it a "stuff happens" moment.