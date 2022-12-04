Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec 04, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
13Brandin CooksWR
24Derek Stingley Jr.DB
28Rex BurkheadRB
56Thomas BookerDL
76Austin DeculusOL
83O.J. HowardTE

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 53

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 53
Arizona Cardinals' Eno Benjamin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
4 / 53

Arizona Cardinals' Eno Benjamin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 53

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
14 / 53

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
15 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
16 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
17 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
18 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
19 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
20 / 53

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
21 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
22 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
23 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
24 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
25 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
26 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90
27 / 53

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
28 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
29 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
30 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
31 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
32 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
33 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
34 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
35 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
36 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
37 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
38 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
39 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
40 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
41 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
42 / 53

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
45 / 53

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers
47 / 53

WR, Amari Rodgers

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
50 / 53

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

