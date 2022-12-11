Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|24
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|34
|Troy Hairston
|FB
|64
|Justin McCray
|OL
|93
|Kurt Hinish
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|24
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|34
|Troy Hairston
|FB
|64
|Justin McCray
|OL
|93
|Kurt Hinish
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 12 vs. the Miami Dolphins.
The Houston Texans fell 23-10 to the Washington Commanders after rough start for the offense that included an early pick-six.
Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his notes after the Texans fell to the Commanders.