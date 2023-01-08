Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|4
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|21
|Steven Nelson
|DB
|56
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|79
|Jimmy Morrissey
|OL
|83
|O.J. Howard
|TE
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT in Week 18. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
The Houston Texans are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 17 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Tennessee Titans for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 16 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 15 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.