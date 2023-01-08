Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jan 08, 2023 at 10:38 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
3Kyle AllenQB
4Phillip DorsettWR
21Steven NelsonDB
56Thomas BookerDL
79Jimmy MorrisseyOL
83O.J. HowardTE

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 53

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
13 / 53

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
15 / 53

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
16 / 53

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
17 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
18 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
19 / 53

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
20 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
21 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
22 / 53

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
25 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
26 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
45 / 53

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
47 / 53

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
50 / 53

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

