Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
3Kyle AllenQB
12Nico CollinsWR
13Brandin CooksWR
21Steven NelsonDB
32Garret WallowLB
59Kenyon GreenOL
83O.J. HowardTE

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 52

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 52
DL, Thomas Booker, #56
4 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
16 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
17 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
18 / 52

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
19 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
20 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
21 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
22 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
23 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
24 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
25 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
26 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
27 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
28 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
29 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
30 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
31 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
32 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
33 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
34 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
35 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
36 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
37 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
38 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
39 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
40 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
41 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
42 / 52

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
43 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
44 / 52

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
45 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90
46 / 52

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
49 / 52

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Tennessee Titans on Saturday, December 24th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Jeff Driskel throws TD pass against Cowboys

The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys play-by-play recap | Week 14

The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 14 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Texans vs. Browns | Week 13

The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

news

Texans at Dolphins | Week 12

The Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 12 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 23-10 to Washington after rough start

The Houston Texans fell 23-10 to the Washington Commanders after rough start for the offense that included an early pick-six.

