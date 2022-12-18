Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|21
|Steven Nelson
|DB
|32
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|59
|Kenyon Green
|OL
|83
|O.J. Howard
|TE
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Tennessee Titans on Saturday, December 24th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 14 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 12 vs. the Miami Dolphins.