Inactives | Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|18
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|43
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|18
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|43
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Rookie RB Dameon Pierce averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the road loss to the Giants. He was mad at a 4th quarter fumble, but head coach Lovie Smith called it a "stuff happens" moment.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Giants Week 10 matchup.
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins caught a third quarter touchdown pass on Sunday in the Texans' road game against the New York Giants.
The Houston Texans are taking on the New York Giants for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs New York Giants on Sunday, November 13th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce and the offensive line put on a show in Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Eagles Week 9 matchup.
The Houston Texans battled hard on Battle Red night but ultimately fell 29-17 to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles team on Thursday Night Football.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season on Thursday Night Football.
The Houston Texans rookie tight end scored a touchdown in his NFL debut on the opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.