Inside the Locker Room: Drew talks with Tank Dell, Sheldon Rankins, Shaquill Griffin, and Steven Nelson after big Texans win

Nov 12, 2023 at 06:34 PM

After the Texans beat the Bengals 30-27 on Sunday, Drew Dougherty was inside the locker room to get instant reactions from Tank Dell, Sheldon Rankins, Shaquill Griffin, and Steven Nelson. 

Drew also talked to Texans analyst John Harris about what he saw, and John was so excited he nearly had Drew hitting the BLEEP button to keep everything clean!

Check out the fresh interviews and become part of the Drew-niverse by subscribing to In The Lab for all of his audio content.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans at Bengals | Week 10

View the best photos from the Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown: Both sides of the ball stand out vs. Cincy

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 30-27 victory over Cincinnati 
news

Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

"Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs," said Head Coach DeMeco Ryans after the game
news

Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

"The thing about C.J. is the calmness in the chaos," Ryans said. "He doesn't waver. He's confident that he's going to make plays and the moment's not too big for him."
news

Sheldon Rankins racks up 3 sacks in win at Cincinnati

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins wreaked havoc on the Bengals Sunday, sacking Joe Burrow three times in the 30-27 victory.
Advertising