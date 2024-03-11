It's here: Free agency week begins | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning to you.
Legal tampering period begins today.
"Drew, what the heck is legal tampering?"
Here, the NFL PR Guy explains...
As you've no doubt heard, the Texans have already made several moves over the last couple weeks, but some still haven't been announced officially by the team. However, the Texans had tight end Dalton Schultz in the building on Friday and he signed his new deal.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle has a nice free agency guide to the week(s) ahead for the Texans.
Safety Jimmie Ward got some sushi recently, as detailed by Aaron Wilson.
Fellow safety Jalen Pitre helped raise over $100K for a dynamite organization in 'Kids Meals, Inc.'.
Finally, did you see Part I of the 2023 Season in Review on Saturday night? It was on ABC-13/KTRK at 10:35 p.m. CT, but it's also below on YouTube. Part II is up this coming weekend. Pretty awesome viewing.