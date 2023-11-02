J.J Watt gives shoutout to Jonathan Greenard, Laremy Tunsil exclusive | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday! Through seven games, the Houston Texans have been slowly gaining more and more national attention. This week, the defense received some love. On his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, J.J. Watt not only corrected the hosts' pronunciation of Jonathan Greenard's last name, he put some extra respect on it.
Greenard, who played his rookie season alongside Watt, of course, responded.
And LB Blake Cashman was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against the New Orleans Saints when he posted 15 tackles, two passes defensed, two TFLs and one quarterback hit. NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner had some thoughts after watching the tape.
In this week's Deep Slant exclusive, I had a chance to catch up with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. We chatted about how much he has changed (both on and off the field) since he arrived in 2019, plus he gave some solid advice on deciding what jewelry pieces men should be wearing.
The Houston Texans close out their NFC South tour on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after a four-game stretch with the division. Kickoff is set for noon CT from NRG Stadium on Sports Radio 610.