J.J Watt gives shoutout to Jonathan Greenard, Laremy Tunsil exclusive | Daily Brew

Published: Nov 02, 2023 at 01:37 PM Updated: Nov 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Greenard

Happy Thursday! Through seven games, the Houston Texans have been slowly gaining more and more national attention. This week, the defense received some love. On his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, J.J. Watt not only corrected the hosts' pronunciation of Jonathan Greenard's last name, he put some extra respect on it.

Greenard, who played his rookie season alongside Watt, of course, responded.

And LB Blake Cashman was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against the New Orleans Saints when he posted 15 tackles, two passes defensed, two TFLs and one quarterback hit. NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner had some thoughts after watching the tape.

Texans add center, running back to practice squad

McClain: Greenard, Collins catch the Halloween spirt, become a gruesome twosome

In this week's Deep Slant exclusive, I had a chance to catch up with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. We chatted about how much he has changed (both on and off the field) since he arrived in 2019, plus he gave some solid advice on deciding what jewelry pieces men should be wearing.

The Houston Texans close out their NFC South tour on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after a four-game stretch with the division. Kickoff is set for noon CT from NRG Stadium on Sports Radio 610.

Related Content

news

TORO Continues to Take the BULL Out of Bullying

For over a decade, the Houston Texans and NOV have partnered together to help TORO Take the 'Bull' out of Bullying.
news

Wrapping up the NFC South, Halloween | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans wrap up their NFC South tour this week, plus Halloween costumes and sports are always a win. 
news

Texans lose another center to injury, latest on Jarrett Patterson

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans gives an update on the Houston Texans starting center, Jarrett Patterson who was carted off the field during Sunday's game at Carolina. 
news

The Carolina Panthers said some stuff about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Read what Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and some players said about the Texans ahead of the Week 8 matchup between the two clubs.
news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer gets back into the swing of things with a quick recap of the latest news about the matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.
news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.
news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.
news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.
news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.
Advertising