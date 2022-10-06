Jacksonville Jaguars | Know Your Foe

Oct 06, 2022 at 04:02 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

When the Jaguars drafted Travon Walker with the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, I remember a number of Jaguars supporters, fans and analysts saying that would be the last time the Jaguars make the number one overall pick. They had drafted franchise QB Trevor Lawrence the year prior and followed that up with the selection of rising star Walker, from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. It was the only two times that the Jaguars drafted number one overall, but many thought that was going to be it at number one.

Those people seem to be more right than anyone in the AFC South wanted to truly acknowledge. The high-profile additions in the Draft over the past two seasons and the free agent acquisitions appear to be meshing well, turning Jacksonville into one of the most athletically gifted, and toughest, teams on the Texans' schedule. Walker has been a budding superstar on the outside for a front seven that has EVERYBODY'S attention. Lawrence is the straw stirring the drink, though, for this entire organization and he's changed his game with the arrival of Doug Pederson as head coach.

The Texans have dominated this rivalry since 2010, in particular, but the Jaguars won't be anyone's "get right game" as they've been in the past. This will be as physical a game as the Texans have played all season long in the sun and humidity of northeast Florida. Buckle up because the first place Jaguars are ready to make a statement with the Texans coming to town looking for their first win of the season.

As such, let's get to Know the Texans' Week 5 Foe - the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars 2022 Schedule (2-2)

Table inside Article
WeekOpponent
Week 1@ Washington Commanders (L, 28-26)
Week 2Indianapolis Colts (W, 24-0)
Week 3@ Los Angeles Chargers (W, 38-10)
Week 4@ Philadelphia Eagles (L, 29-21)
Week 5Houston Texans
Week 6@ Indianapolis Colts
Week 7New York Giants
Week 8Denver Broncos (London)
Week 9Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10@ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11OPEN
Week 12Baltimore Ravens
Week 13@ Detroit Lions
Week 14@ Tennessee Titans
Week 15Dallas Cowboys
Week 16@ Indianapolis Colts
Week 17@ New York Jets
Week 18Tennessee Titans

Jaguars OFFENSE (in 2022 Regular Season)

Table inside Article
Rushing Yards Per game110.3 ypg (17th in the NFL)
Passing Yards Per game216.3 ypg (18th)
Total offense per game336.5 ypg (20th)
Turnovers lost6 (2 INT, 4 Fumbles lost)

Expected Jaguars starting offense for Week 5

Table inside Article
QBTrevor Lawrence
RBJames Robinson
WRCHRISTIAN KIRK
WRMarvin Jones Jr.
WRTim Jones
TEEVAN INGRAM
LTCam Robinson
LGBen Bartch
CLUKE FORTNER
RGBRANDON SCHERFF
RTJawaan Taylor

Other key offensive pieces

Table inside Article
RBTravis Etienne
RBJAMYCAL HASTY
Weapon XJamal Agnew
TEDan Arnold
TEChris Manhertz
OLTyler Shatley

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Jaguars offense

1. The NEW Trevor

No matter what happened this year in Jacksonville, QB Trevor Lawrence was going to be a different QB. New coach. New scheme. Last year's disaster of a season well behind him. But, he's also making changes in his approach, courtesy of new head coach/play caller Doug Pederson. Lawrence's yards per attempt won't set any records in the near future but the quick release program is working for the Jaguars offense because the ball is coming out quickly, on time and on point. That approach has allowed the Jaguars offense to find a rhythm early in games and move efficiently throughout the game. That's all happening because Trevor Lawrence has found his new groove.

2. A true Weapon X

The Jaguars added WR Christian Kirk and Zay Jones this offseason, got RB Travis Etienne back from IR after last year and solidified the tight end position with the addition of Evan Engram. Yet, the most dangerous Jaguar with the ball in his hands is Jamal Agnew. Now, he can play both RB and WR and the Texans must be aware of his presence when he's on the field. He had the two offensive touchdowns against the Eagles on receptions from Lawrence. His electrifying speed and explosiveness are a major problem, even if he doesn't play 100% of the offensive snaps. In fact, he only played 18 snaps on offense, yet he was targeted in the pass game on a third of those plays.

3. Give 'em or Take 'em, doesn't matter

Against the Eagles, Lawrence fumbled four times and lost all four of them. To me, that's more of a giveaway than a takeaway, but I'll take it either way. Yes, it was a monsoon in Philly last week, but those four fumbles are going to be in Lawrence's psyche throughout, especially if the Texans can get one out of his hands early in this game. So, I don't care if he coughs it up on his own or the Texans rip one away from him - go get the ball from him.

Jaguars DEFENSE (in 2022 Regular Season)

Table inside Article
Rushing Yards Allowed Per game93.8 ypg (8th in the NFL)
Passing Yards Allowed Per game236.5 ypg (16th)
Total offense Allowed per game330.3 ypg (14th)
Turnovers generated9 (7 INT, 2 Fumble recoveries - Jaguars are +3 in TO margin)

Expected Jaguars starting defense for Week 5

Table inside Article
OLBJosh Allen
DLFOLEY FATUKASI
DLDaVon Hamilton
DLRoy Robertson-Harris
OLBTRAVON WALKER
WLBDEVIN LLOYD
MLBFOYE OLUOKUN
CBTyson Campbell
SRayshawn Jenkins
SAndre Cisco
CBShaquill Griffin
5cDARIOUS WILLIAMS

Other key defensive pieces

Table inside Article
OLBDawuane Smoot
DLAdam Gotsis
DLARDEN KEY

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Jaguars defense

1. It's Not Sacksonville…yet

After the 2017 opener in which they registered ten sacks against the Texans, the Jaguars renamed their defensive front/pass rush "Sacksonville." This year's pass rush isn't quite on that level, but it's moving in that direction. Powerful and stout interior players. Diverse, athletic inside-out threats and dynamic edge rushers combine to make this a really difficult matchup for the Texans offensive line. Josh Allen and Travon Walker will get the headlines as the flashy edge rusher and for good reason. But, Roy Robertson-Harris is a problem and has always been a menace up front. Foley Fatukasi is a major key to what they do defensively, but he was injured last weekend. His presence, or absence, is a big key to this game.

2. Devin's a Dawg

On Draft night, most of the NFL world had an idea that Jacksonville was going to draft either uber-talented Travon Walker or uber-productive Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick. That wasn't so much the case at pick No. 33, the first pick in the second round. But, as the first round continued, they saw Utah LB Devin Lloyd sitting there around pick No. 27. So, they called Tampa Bay, made a trade and made one of the best selections of the first round. Lloyd has been the alpha for that defense, alongside Walker, who is one heck of a player in his own right. Against the team the Texans just faced - the Los Angeles Chargers - Lloyd dominated the game and the stat sheet - seven tackles, three passes defensed and an interception. His ability to play the run and pass equally well pops on tape, which was why I had him number 12 overall in the 2022 Harris 100, 15 spots ahead of where he was taken. Re-draft last year's draft and he's in the top five, at a minimum. He's that good and the Texans must account for him on every play.

3. 3rd down conversions

I just am not going to get cute about this anymore. There's no cute saying. There's no other way to spin it - this Texans offense has to start producing on third down or it's going to be a long season. The Texans are 14 for 52 on third down through the first four games. That's 26.9%. Bump that up to 38.62%, the median for third down conversions in the league, and that's six more third down conversions through four games. Imagine one more conversion in EACH game this year, and two more in a couple of games. Just one of those third and ones against the Bears. A key third down pickup against the Colts in the fourth quarter. A successful conversion would change WAY more than just the next play. So, it's time to win third down and win some drives as a result.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Chargers roster ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

news

Chicago Bears | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Bears roster ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup.

news

Denver Broncos | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Broncos roster ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup.

news

Indianapolis Colts | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Colts roster ahead of Sunday's season kickoff.

news

San Francisco 49ers | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the 49ers roster ahead of Thursday night's preseason game.

news

Los Angeles Rams | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Rams roster ahead of Friday's preseason game.

news

Know Your Foe | Texans vs. Titans, Week 18

Houston Texans Team Analyst shares his notes on the Texans Week 18 opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

news

Know Your Foe | Texans vs. 49ers, Week 17

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Week 17 San Francisco 49ers headed into this week's matchup.

news

Know Your Foe | Texans vs. Chargers, Week 16

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Texans Week 16 foe, the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Know Your Foe | Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 15

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Know Your Foe | Seattle Seahawks, Week 14

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Texans Week 14 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising