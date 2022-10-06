Jacksonville Jaguars | Know Your Foe

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Jaguars defense

1. It's Not Sacksonville…yet

After the 2017 opener in which they registered ten sacks against the Texans, the Jaguars renamed their defensive front/pass rush "Sacksonville." This year's pass rush isn't quite on that level, but it's moving in that direction. Powerful and stout interior players. Diverse, athletic inside-out threats and dynamic edge rushers combine to make this a really difficult matchup for the Texans offensive line. Josh Allen and Travon Walker will get the headlines as the flashy edge rusher and for good reason. But, Roy Robertson-Harris is a problem and has always been a menace up front. Foley Fatukasi is a major key to what they do defensively, but he was injured last weekend. His presence, or absence, is a big key to this game.

2. Devin's a Dawg

On Draft night, most of the NFL world had an idea that Jacksonville was going to draft either uber-talented Travon Walker or uber-productive Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick. That wasn't so much the case at pick No. 33, the first pick in the second round. But, as the first round continued, they saw Utah LB Devin Lloyd sitting there around pick No. 27. So, they called Tampa Bay, made a trade and made one of the best selections of the first round. Lloyd has been the alpha for that defense, alongside Walker, who is one heck of a player in his own right. Against the team the Texans just faced - the Los Angeles Chargers - Lloyd dominated the game and the stat sheet - seven tackles, three passes defensed and an interception. His ability to play the run and pass equally well pops on tape, which was why I had him number 12 overall in the 2022 Harris 100, 15 spots ahead of where he was taken. Re-draft last year's draft and he's in the top five, at a minimum. He's that good and the Texans must account for him on every play.

3. 3rd down conversions