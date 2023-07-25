'Jalen Rules': former coaches, current teammates on Jalen Pitre

HUGHES: "Pitre is moving probably a step ahead of everyone at this time."

Noah Brown signed with the Texans this offseason, and the former Dallas Cowboy saw firsthand what Pitre could do on the field last December. The then-rookie tattooed several Cowboys pass-catchers, and finished with a dozen tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Pitre made a lasting impression.

BROWN: "Man, that's one of the first things I remember about that game: Number 5 flying around. Coming out here and being able to practice with him for about two, three weeks, you see how he does it on game day because he does it on the practice field. He's a creature of habit and he has great habits."

Like Brown, wide receiver Robert Woods signed with Houston in free agency this offseason. Last year with Tennessee, Woods squared off against Pitre two times.

WOODS: He's a good, strong, willing safety. He doesn't turn down contact, being able to fit in the hole. Good instincts.

DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach, and Matt Burke is the Texans defensive coordinator. The latter gave an insight to Pitre's first spring under the new coaching staff.

BURKE: "DeMeco has a team meeting pretty much every morning, kind of recapping some of the stuff that happened from the day before. I would say Jalen sort of finishing and effort shows up on that tape probably as much as anybody. I'm not going to discount anybody else, but just the way he approaches finishing every play in practice, being in good football position. He's great. Doesn't say much in the meeting rooms and stuff from that point of view, but man, is super-communicative on the field."

Communicating on the field has always been a strong point of Pitre's. When he was a sixth-grader, Pitre played on a select youth football team from the Sugar Land/Stafford area. Future NFL stars like CeeDee Lamb and Grant Delpit were teammates. But Chad Jones, who coached that team, and then went on to be an assistant coach of Pitre's at Stafford High School, said it was clear who the leader was of that bunch.

JONES: "We went played all over the United States and we never lost. We had a lot of great athletes on that team. He just understood everything. He was like a field general. it was just amazing how he used to understand stuff."

When high school rolled around, Pitre made a substantial impact beginning his sophomore season. A leader at the back end of the Spartans defense, he also chipped in at running back and in the return game as well. Jones, Quirino Silva and Ken Savanah were all defensive assistants under head coach Ron Counter when Pitre played at Stafford. Savanah succeeded Counter and is now the Spartans' head coach, while Silva's currently the head coach at Cleveland High School north of Houston.

JONES: "He was a coach on the field for us at Stafford. He elevated his teammates to a higher standard. He made plays all the time."

SILVA: "It was just like having a defensive coordinator on the field while he played for us. That's very, very rare. People always told us, 'Man, you all are doing a good job over there with him and his class.' Well, when you got a player like Jalen Pitre, it's real easy to say that you're a good coach."

JONES: "He was just so ahead of his time. It was amazing. He probably has the highest football IQ that I ever been around, and I've been around some pro players."

SILVA: "There were many times in high school where we would send a defense in and right away Jalen would see and react with, 'Well, that's not the defense we need to be in.' And he would change it up just like that, just by seeing what the formation was."

Pitre and company helped turn around a Stafford program that had been struggling. The wins piled up, and playoff berths became routine. Each Monday after practice in-season, the Spartans run 100-yard sprints for every point they allowed in the previous week's game. That all started with Pitre almost a decade ago.

SAVANAH: "'We give up points…we're going to run.' He started that. It wasn't like we made them go out and do it. And then the next thing you know, when you look up again, he's got the whole team out there and he's got the offensive guys out there. They didn't give up any points, but they were out there running, too.

They set a tradition. They set a standard. And we still play by that standard. You'll come out here in the fall now, and they're still running if we give up points. That says a lot about what they what they established."