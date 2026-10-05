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Jaylin Noel, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson Step Up for the Texans Against Dallas

Oct 05, 2026 at 02:07 PM
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Chad Cushing/HOUSTON TEXANS

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Jaylin Noel Makes Explosive Plays on Offense and Special Teams

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans pointed to a long list of positives from the Texans offense on Sunday, starting with WR Jaylin Noel.

"[WR] Jaylin Noel stepped up," Ryans said. "Big, explosive play on offense. Also, big, explosive kick return as well. There was a lot of great things."

Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson Keep the Chains Moving

Ryans also called out WR Kayshon Boutte and WR Xavier Hutchinson.

"'KB' [WR Kayshon Boutte] continues to make tough, contested catches time and time again," Ryans said. "[WR Xavier] Hutchinson showed up big-time on some third downs, some catch-and-run-type plays, creating first downs, keeping the chains moving. Many positive things that I would love to highlight from our guys offensively. They did a really great job. Whether it's running the ball, throwing the ball, it didn't matter. Our guys moved the ball really well."

Texans Offense Creates Explosives

QB C.J. Stroud said the offense showed what it can do.

"I think we've shown that we can create explosives, we can have high-scoring games, we could get ahead when we need to," Stroud said.

Even Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer took notice of a Texans trick play late in the game.

"They hit a cool trick play, right? To get down inside the 5-yard line. A little hook-and-ladder type deal and we get down in there and they score," Schottenheimer said.

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