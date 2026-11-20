DeMeco Ryans on Will Anderson Jr.'s Leadership

The Houston Texans defense kept the Indianapolis Colts out of the end zone all night Thursday, and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans pointed straight to DE Will Anderson Jr.

"Will has a significant impact on our team not only by the way he plays but just the way he leads," Ryans said. "That's every day. What you see out there on game day is what you see every day, the intensity that he represents, he shows it in practice, he shows it in the meeting room. That's one of the best players I've been around."

"From the player and the man, couldn't find a better guy than him and happy for the season he's having, proud of the way he continues to work, remain relentless, represent the way we need to represent. He's having an outstanding year and good things are coming his way."

C.J. Stroud: 'The Definition of What You Want for a Texan'

QB C.J. Stroud didn't hold back about his teammate.

"Will is a dog," Stroud said. "He's the definition of what you want for a Texan. I know DeMeco loves him. I know up top, the ownership loves him. He just works super hard. He doesn't complain and he gets put in tough spots. A lot of times he's getting chipped, getting double-teamed and he's still fighting his tail off, crawling, scratching, doing whatever he can to get to the ball."

"Just his tenacity and I think he just brings a swag to this team that I'm just proud to call him my brother. A lot of time spent together, so just really proud of him and what he's been able to do and his faith and also his family. Being able to be an anchor there so big fan of Will's for life."

Colts Game-Planned Around Will Anderson Jr.

The Colts knew where No. 51 was all night. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said they built their plan around avoiding him.

"Obviously, 51 is a problem," Steichen said. "We tried to have a game plan to wherever he was. We were trying to see. He was going right and left. He had been playing right, he was going left. We were trying to keep it away from him as much as we possibly could."

Colts QB Daniel Jones gave the whole unit credit.

"They're a good defense. You got to give credit to them. They've got good players, good scheme, good pass rush, good guys in the back end."

Kamari Lassiter's Interception, Reed Blankenship's Return

CB Kamari Lassiter came up with an interception, and Ryans said it was the result of three straight weeks of strong play.

"For the past three weeks, Kamari has played really great football," Ryans said. "He's just locked in, just being where he's supposed to be, playing with the right technique, playing proper leverage and he makes plays he's supposed to make. He just has to continue to do that. Don't put a ton of pressure on himself. Just go out, execute how he knows how to execute. Rep his play style, which we all love, and he'll make the plays. So happy for him to finally get that interception today."

S Reed Blankenship was back on the field, too.

"It was good to have Reed back. He was steady, had a steady performance there for us," Ryans said. "Tackled well, was in a really great spot in a lot of the coverages we were asking him to do, so it was good to have him back."

C.J. Stroud on the Texans Defense: 'We're One'

Nobody sees the Texans defense more often than Stroud, who faces it every day in practice.

"If anybody has respect and hope and faith in our defense it's me. I get to play against them on a day-to-day basis," Stroud said. "I'm all about process. What is your process? I think their process has been great. I think it's getting better. I think they're great. I'm just super happy to have them."