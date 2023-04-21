John Harris reveals his top draft prospects at each position | Daily Brew

Apr 21, 2023 at 03:34 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Draft will be here on Thursday, so with this being the last Brew before the 2023 NFL Draft, I figured I'd provide MY top five players at each offensive position heading into the draft.

Quarterback
Bryce Young, Alabama
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Anthony Richardson, Florida
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Will Levis, Kentucky
*Sleeper - Jake Haener, Fresno State

Running Backs
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Tyjae Spears, Tulane
*Sleeper - Kendre Miller, TCU

Wide Receivers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Quentin Johnston, TCU
Jordan Addison, USC
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Sleeper - Michael Wilson, Stanford*

Tight Ends
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Darnell Washington, Georgia
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
*Sleeper - Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

* Guards*
Steve Avila, TCU
O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Anthony Bradford, LSU
Andrew Voorhees, USC
Chandler Zavala, NC State
Sleeper - Joey Fisher, Shepherd* Offensive Tackles**
Broderick Jones, Georgia
Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (G)
Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State
Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Darnell Wright, Tennessee
*Sleeper - Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

* Centers*
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Emil Ekiyor Jr, Alabama
*Sleeper - Ahofitu Maka, UTSA

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29. Catch every round on Texans Draft Live on SportsRadio 610 beginning 7 p.m. CT on Thursday.

