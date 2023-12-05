Jon Weeks named Houston Texans 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

"My parents and grandparents always told me that if you're in a position to give and to better someone's life, it's your responsibility to do it," Weeks recently shared. "I hope when I retire that people say, 'He was a good teammate, he was a better person and he cared about people. He went out and tried to make Houston a better place.'"

As a nominee, Weeks will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All of the league's 32 nominees will receive up to a $55,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows them to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. Weeks' X handle is @jonweeks46. Charity Challenge voting takes place until Jan. 8.