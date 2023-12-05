Jon Weeks named Houston Texans 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:28 AM
HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced that LS Jon Weeks is the team's nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the award recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on the field, but also whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game and has led them to leave positive legacies in their community.

"Jon Weeks is the epitome of a man who leads by example," Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "We're so proud of the leader he is on our team and in our community. For more than a decade, Jon has made a profound impact on everyone around him and he is extremely deserving of this honor."

Since joining the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Weeks has handled every extra point, field goal and punt snap, becoming the longest-tenured player in club history, playing in a franchise record 222 consecutive games. Throughout his NFL career, Weeks has demonstrated his continued commitment to the community by serving as a sponsor in the Houston Texans Community Huddle Ticket Program, as well as annually visiting Texas Children's to bring Thanksgiving dinner to patients in the hospital's Heart Center with his teammates. In addition, Weeks and his wife, Amanda, host an annual Christmas shopping spree for kids from Child Advocates, giving more than 25 kids the opportunity to shop for gifts at a local Target during the holiday season.

"My parents and grandparents always told me that if you're in a position to give and to better someone's life, it's your responsibility to do it," Weeks recently shared. "I hope when I retire that people say, 'He was a good teammate, he was a better person and he cared about people. He went out and tried to make Houston a better place.'"

As a nominee, Weeks will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All of the league's 32 nominees will receive up to a $55,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows them to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. Weeks' X handle is @jonweeks46. Charity Challenge voting takes place until Jan. 8. 

For more information on the nominees and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear

