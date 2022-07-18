Just 11 days away | Daily Brew

Jul 18, 2022 at 04:20 PM
While Training Camp started today for a pair of NFL teams, the Texans won't begin theirs until July 29.

Rookies reported to camp this morning for Buffalo and Las Vegas. The Raiders will open the preseason on August 4 against the Jaguars in Canton's Hall of Fame Game.

Houston, meanwhile, will practice on Friday, July 29 at 8 a.m. CT.

A total of eight Texans Camp practices--including that first one--will be open to fans this year. The second one, on Saturday, July 30, will feature the Texans in their Battle Red Helmets. The team will wear those against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football this November.

The preseason slate for Houston begins on Saturday, August 13 at NRG Stadium versus the Saints.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

