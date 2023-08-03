Keeping it 110 percent: John Metchie, III flourishing in return to field

"Metchie can bring a dynamic element to our offense," Ryans said. "I think he's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands."

After practices have wrapped, Metchie's routinely met up afterwards with cornerback and fellow 2022 Draftee Derek Stingley, Jr. and worked on different aspects of his game. And Stingley's. That falls, according to Metchie, into the "iron sharpens iron" category, and Metchie described what they discuss.

"Working on our crafts," Metchie said. "Talking about things that we got each other on in practice. How we can make each other better. How we can help push both of our games forward."

Veteran receiver Robert Woods described Metche as a "big playmaker" and is glad the second-year pro is back on the field.

"Obviously, we've all been waiting to see him make plays and being able to see him run the routes, go against the defense, catching the ball," Woods said. "It's really exciting for us as football fans and us as Houston Texans to see him out there and competing again."