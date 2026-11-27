The last time the Baltimore Ravens flew to Houston for business with your Texans, it was Christmas Day 2024. That day was supposed to be one of the great days in the history of the Houston Texans franchise. If not that grandiose, it certainly was supposed to be one of the great days in the 2024 season.

Then, the game started and neither of those even came close to coming true.

The Baltimore Ravens walked into Reliant Stadium and turned the Texans inside out with a 31-2 win that left everyone a bit shellshocked. But that win for the Ravens was just another in a long line of dominating wins. Back in my first year as sideline reporter, former Texans QB Case Keenum walked out of a deer blind and led the Texans to a 25-13 win over the playoff-bound Ravens in 2014. The Texans stuffed the Ravens in their locker that day and dominated the game. Since then…

2017 – L on MNF at Baltimore 23-16

2019 – L at Baltimore 41-7

2020 – L in Houston 33-16

2023 – L at Baltimore 25-9

2023 Playoffs – L at Baltimore 34-10

2024 – L in Houston 31-2

The Ravens' domination goes further, though. The Texans hadn't scored an offensive touchdown since the COVID game of 2020. The combination of defense and special teams had nearly as many points against the Ravens in the last three games as the offense: 9 (D/ST) to 12 (offense). The Texans had just three offensive touchdowns in those six games noted above: a Darren Fells TD reception in 2020, a Carlos Hyde TD run in 2019 and a Lamar Miller TD run on MNF in 2017. Furthermore, the Texans took a 7-0 first-quarter lead after Miller's touchdown in 2017, but since that Miller touchdown, the Texans had been outscored 187-53.

Then, the Texans went to Baltimore last year and faced a Ravens team that had been ravaged by injuries. Nearly every Pro Bowler and All-Pro on the roster, minus RB Derrick Henry, missed that game, and the Texans took it out on the 2025 Ravens 44-10 at M&T Bank Stadium for the Texans' first weekend of crabcakes and winning football in Baltimore.

Going into this matchup, the injury situation isn't as bleak on the Ravens' side, but they still will be without the Texans' nemesis, QB Lamar Jackson; that'll be a focal point in this game. Newly acquired QB Jacoby Brissett has looked effective the past couple of weeks after the Ravens traded for him from Arizona. He seemed to diversify the offense and made it ultra-dangerous in Charlotte against the Panthers. Not to mention, Brissett has a longtime record of success against the Texans, even though Houston beat him as a member of the 2025 Arizona Cardinals.

With all of that in mind, let's get to Know the Texans' Foe for Thanksgiving weekend, the Baltimore Ravens.

2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule (4-7)

Week 1 – W @ Indianapolis Colts 41-23

Week 2 – L New Orleans Saints 24-17

Week 3 – W @ Dallas Cowboys 34-31

Week 4 – W Tennessee Titans 24-18

Week 5 – W @ Atlanta Falcons 30-23 (OT)

Week 6 – L @ Cleveland Browns 13-10

Week 7 – L Cincinnati Bengals 35-13

Week 8 – L @ Buffalo Bills 36-10

Week 9 – L Jacksonville Jaguars 33-10

Week 10 – L Los Angeles Chargers 23-20

Week 11 – L @ Carolina Panthers 35-33

Week 12 – @ Houston Texans

Week 13 – BYE WEEK

Week 14 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16 – Cleveland Browns

Week 17 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens Offense in the 2026 Regular Season

Rushing yards per game: 128.5 ypg (9th in the NFL)

Passing yards per game: 208.3 ypg (20th)

Total offense per game: 336.7 ypg (14th)

Turnovers lost: 17 (10 fumbles lost, 7 INTs thrown)

Expected Ravens Starting Offense for Week 12

Italics = Rookie | ALL CAPS = New to team in 2026

QB – JACOBY BRISSETT

RB – Derrick Henry

WR – Zay Flowers

WR – Rashod Bateman

WR – JA'KOBI LANE

TE – Mark Andrews

TE – MATT HIBNER

LT – Ronnie Stanley

LG – JOHN SIMPSON

C – CAM JURGENS

RG – VEGA IOANE

RT – Roger Rosengarten

Key Offensive Non-Starters

RB – Justice Hill

WR – Deontez Walker

TE – JOSH CUEVAS

QB – JOE FAGNANO

T – Carson Vinson

Keys to Winning vs. the Ravens Offense

1. The New Guy With the Old Soul – Scars stay forever, right? I have plenty of them over the past 13 years of being on the Texans sidelines, including a handful that were first administered a decade ago. Enter Jacoby Brissett. On a Thursday night in 2016, the Patriots' rookie QB led the Pats to a 27-0 whitewash over the 2-0 Texans in Foxboro. I don't know that I've ever really recovered. Nor have I recovered from 2017 with the Colts twice. 2019 in Indy. 2021 with the Dolphins. This man seemed to own the Texans, or so it appeared. Those scars have stayed with me, so whenever I see him on the flip card as the starting QB opposite the Texans, I worry. Now, he's the starting QB for the Ravens, the fifth different team for which he'll start against the Texans. When it seemed the Ravens' offense was dead and buried with no Lamar Jackson nor Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, Brissett seemed to settle in rather quickly in November. Against Carolina last week, he seemed to find a rhythm throwing anywhere on the field that he wanted. He spread the ball around to a number of different, and unique, weapons. He always worries me. Especially with the high level of perimeter players around him, Brissett can pick apart a defense that falls asleep at the wheel, so to speak. The Texans have to make him move off his spots and not allow him to throw from clean pockets. Force him left and make him have to throw on the run. If he settles into this game, he'll be a problem, for the millionth time, against the Texans.

2. Henry/Hill Is a Mobster of a Different Kind – When I think of backup QBs going against the Texans, I almost always think back to Derrick Henry. Not a QB, sure, but let me explain my reasoning. In Week 2 of the 2018 season, the Titans were without QB Marcus Mariota (and their two starting tackles), but they had a healthy Henry. He took direct snaps. He took tosses. He was handed the ball. The Titans threw it to him. And he carried the Titans offense singlehandedly to a 20-17 win. For the past three seasons, Henry has worn purple and black in Baltimore, and he's been in a similar, no-starting-QB situation a handful of times already this 2026 season. But he has help in the form of dangerous RB Justice Hill. Think "a faster Darren Sproles." So, the power with Henry, the speed with Hill. The Ravens' run game has not suffered much since Brissett has taken over…and the Texans defense needs to kill two different runners' engines this week: Henry AND Hill.

3. Zay Zay – In the passing game, Ravens WR Zay Flowers is the most dangerous receiver on the field. Defenses have done a better job covering other Ravens receivers this year, but Flowers is the one player that very few defenses have an answer for in coverage. In his first-ever game back in 2023, he had nine catches against the Texans, and he's even better three years later. He can change direction so quickly and effectively that he embarrasses defenders who attempt to match his routes step-for-step. Last week against Carolina, he had eight catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, and it's highly evident where Brissett wants to go with the ball. Also, it's super difficult to cover him in man-to-man, and he slithers into open areas easily in zone coverage. It would behoove Brissett to find Flowers another eight or nine times…or more to put pressure on the Texans' second- and third-level defenders.

Ravens Defense in the 2026 Regular Season

Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.6 ypg (14th in the NFL)

Passing yards allowed per game: 220.5 ypg (14th)

Total offense allowed per game: 330.2 ypg (18th)

Turnovers generated: 10 (5 INTs, 5 fumble recoveries; the Ravens are -7 in turnover margin in 2026)

Expected Ravens Starting Defense for Week 12

Italics = Rookie | ALL CAPS = New to team in 2026

OLB – TREY HENDRICKSON

DE – Broderick Washington

NT – Travis Jones

DT – Nnamdi Madubuike

OLB – Mike Green

ILB – Roquan Smith

LB – Trenton Simpson

CB – Marlon Humphrey

S – Malaki Starks

S – JAYLINN HAWKINS (dealing with injury)

Nickel/S – Kyle Hamilton

CB – Nate Wiggins

Key Defensive Non-Starters

CB – Chidobe Awuzie

DE – CALAIS CAMPBELL

NT – John Jenkins

OLB – ZION YOUNG

DT – Aeneas Peebles

LB – Jay Higgins IV

LB – Teddye Buchanan

CB – T.J. Tampa

S – K'VON WALLACE

S – Keondre Jackson

Keys to Winning vs. the Ravens Defense

1. Roquan the Dude…Still – Earlier this week, I asked Coach DeMeco Ryans on his coach's show for his opinion on Ravens longtime superstar LB Roquan Smith. As soon as I got my question out of my mouth, I could see Coach's eyes light up. He proceeded to tell me a story from when he was a young coach in San Francisco, scouting the former Georgia All-American LB in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, one of the greatest CFB games in the history of the sport. "He was relentless all over the field," said Coach. Nothing has changed, other than age. Father Time has defeated all of us, but Roquan is fighting it and seemingly still winning that battle for now. He has a QB's vision of what the offense is doing. He thumps when he arrives at the ballcarrier. He's still the unabashed leader of this Ravens squad. But the Ravens defense has started to show some cracks the past few weeks, in particular, which worries me when facing a Roquan-led defense. The Texans ran the ball as well against the Colts on Thursday night, Nov. 19, as they did in any game played in the United States this year. But they have to find The Zero and occupy him in the run blocking scheme to have success…or else. We know the "or else" all too well with Roquan.

2. HAMILTON! – I've made my feelings known about Ravens superstar S Kyle Hamilton. He was my No. 1 overall in my 2022 Harris 100. 2x first-team All-Pro. 3x Pro Bowler. Focal point of the Ravens secondary. I have a football man crush on him, no question. He's everything I thought he was going to be when I scouted him out of college, but recently, he's been just angry. He spoke out after the Ravens lost to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. He was even more upset after the loss to the Panthers. As I said above, the defense is showing cracks in the armor and it's really not able to use Hamilton to the utmost. He's at his best when he's used like the Texans use S Jalen Pitre. Blitzing. Playing pseudo linebacker. Being physical and playing the run. Hamilton is not a blazer, and he's getting caught more and more in coverage situations that don't play to his strengths. He's not getting a ton of help from the rest of the secondary, either. That said, I really wouldn't be surprised if Hamilton's role changes on Sunday. More blitzes. More play near the edge of the box. More chaos. More pressure. The Browns gave the NFL a blueprint against the Texans offense, and Hamilton can lead the way as he did in previous iterations of the Ravens defense earlier in his career.