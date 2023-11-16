Know your Foe: Arizona Cardinals | Week 11

For the first time since 2017, the Texans will face the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Consequently, there are a ton of different adjectives to describe this Cardinals squad. Scrappy. Feisty. Tough. Relentless. Regardless of the record, the film tells a completely different story; the Cardinals are a MUCH better team than their record indicates.

That's even more true with the return of QB Kyler Murray. Last week, he played his first game against the Falcons since tearing his ACL last season against the Patriots. In the Cardinals win, he was magnificent. If you'd gone into a cryovac like Harrison Ford one night before that Patriots game last year and woke up this week to watch Murray against Atlanta, you wouldn't have noticed any difference in Murray. For most players coming off of an ACL tear, there's something different. A little hitch in the giddy-up. Slower running speed. Lack of quickness.

No. Nope. Not at all.

Murray picked up right where he left off prior to the injury and his presence changes the whole complexion of this current Cardinals' team. Take Murray's dynamic skills, add in the Cardinals scrappy, feisty play they've exhibited this season already and Sunday will not FEEL like a game against a 2-8 squad. Throw in the Texans coming off of two emotional, pressure packed wins in the last two weeks and a potential let down after those wins..and it's going to be a really difficult 60 minutes of game action against this Cardinals squad.

So, before Sunday arrives, let's get to Know the Texans' Week 11 Foe - The Arizona Cardinals

