Know Your Foe | Arizona Cardinals, Week 7

When I was a little kid, I was always cutting up my knees, my elbows, whatever got torn up on my body after all kinds of sports on the fields and streets of my youth. Some cuts ended up needing band aids which I hated as much as vegetables. But, my mom hyped me up each time, just encouraging me to "RIP THE BAND AID RIGHT OFF!! It won't hurt that bad." Okay, YEEOOOWW! That stung but it was probably as good a piece of advice as she could've given me.

I couldn't help but think of my mom's advice as the Texans prepare to take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday. Not only are they outstanding and undefeated...not only do they have some of the most explosive players on both sides of the ball...not only do they have a young, aggressive offensively focused head coach...not only are they HOT as all get out...there's also Hop and J.J. I've been dreading this game for a while, in large part, because of seeing those two but when you take into account ALL of the above, it makes this Sunday as tough a weekend chore for the Texans as any game this season. RIP THE BAND AID RIGHT OFF.

But, also when I was a little kid, I learned that there's nothing as important as facing a challenge head on, no matter how big or small. Sure, the Cardinals are talented, but let's dance, you know? You've got to sprint on in and bust the big ogre right in the mouth as tough as that might seem in every situation. So, let's go out west for the first time since 2013, play a clean/physical/smart game and see what happens. There's no avoiding how good they are so let's get to know this week's foe - the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

2021 Schedule (6-0)

Week 1 - W @ Tennessee Titans 38-1

Week 2 - W Minnesota Vikings 34-3

Week 3 - W @ Jacksonville Jaguars 31-1

Week 4 - W @ Los Angeles Rams 37-2

Week 5 - W San Francisco 49ers 17-1

Week 6 - W @ Cleveland Browns 37-1

Week 7 - Houston Texans

Week 8 - Green Bay Packers

Week 9 - @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 - Carolina Panthers

Week 11 - @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 12 - BYE

Week 13 - @ Chicago Bears

Week 14 - Los Angeles Rams

Week 15 - @ Detroit Lions

Week 16 - Indianapolis Colts

Week 17 - @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 18 - Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals OFFENSE (in 2021 regular season)

Rushing Yards Per game - 130.7 ypg (6th in the NFL)

Passing Yards Per game - 272.3 ypg (9th)

Total offense per game - 403.0 ypg (7th)

Turnovers lost - 5 (1 Fumbles lost, 4 INT)

Expected Cardinals starting offense for Week 7

QB - Kyler Murray

RB - Chase Edmonds OR JAMES CONNER

WR - DeAndre Hopkins

WR - A.J. GREEN

WR - Christian Kirk

TE - Darrell Daniels OR ZACH ERTZ

LT - D.J. Humphries

LG - Justin Pugh

C - Max Garcia

RG - Josh Jones

RT - Kelvin Beachum

Key Offensive Non-Starter

Weapon X - RONDALE MOORE

RB - Jonathan Ward