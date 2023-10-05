Know your Foe: Atlanta Falcons | Week 5

Keys to winning v. the Falcons Offense

1. Bijan Mustardson - The word "explosive" is overused throughout football but when it comes to Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson it's the ONLY word that matters. In just four weeks, he's put defenders on skates and featured them in SportsCenter highlight shows. ESPN legend Chris Berman would have a field day with his "WHOOOOP!" after Robinson made people miss. The Falcons have gotten Robinson an average of 18 touches a game and 19 of those touches have come through the air. Detroit did a tremendous job limiting his impact in that game by fitting the run exceptionally well and rallying with multiple defenders when #7 got the ball. The Texans have great team speed to get to Robinson, but must stay disciplined with run fits and make pristine tackles throughout the day.

2. Ridder me this, Batman - It's not outlandish to say that Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has struggled the past two weeks, in particular. The Falcons are last in the league in passing and the past two weeks, the Falcons have scored just 13 points. But, Ridder has been better at home and he has Bijan and a ton of weapons. What concerns me is that Ridder will find a rhythm in the passing game because of his comfort level at home and that his back is up against the wall. He's always overcome adversity in his career and I worry that he'll play his best when challenged as such. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spent eight to ten minutes at his press conference discussing Ridder's starting position. So, there's plenty of noise, but Ridder has dealt with adversity in the past. The Texans have to create as much havoc on Ridder early in the game, challenging him to thrive in the first 15 minutes to see how he responds to the pressure. He's also been sacked 16 times, so he'll hold the ball longer than most. The Texans must amp up the volume on Ridder.