Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

The Texans advanced to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in the history of the franchise. The Texans 45-14 win over the Browns in Super Wild Card Weekend propelled them into the top eight of the NFL and, for the second time in five games, the Texans will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to tangle with the Baltimore Ravens.

Oh, M&T and the Ravens, the Texans' white whale. The Texans have made seven trips to play the Ravens in the history of the franchise. Those trips resulted in seven losses to the Ravens. Furthermore, over the last four trips, the Texans have lost by an average of 19.5 points per game, including in 2019 when the Texans took their last playoff team to M&T and got hammered 41-7. That was an afternoon I'd LOVE to forget, in addition to the other two I witnessed in person in 2017 and 2023.

This is a different Texans squad, however, than ANY of the other Texans' squads that have taken the field in Baltimore. It's closer in mindset, chemistry and belief to the 2011 team, with a wunderkind leading them in C.J. Stroud. In his first playoff game, Stroud had nearly a perfect rating and threw three touchdown passes in the first half against the Browns. The problem, though, is that this Ravens team is clearly the best team in the league at the moment, with soon-to-be MVP Lamar Jackson and a nasty top five defense, playing at home throughout the playoffs.

So, yet again, head coach DeMeco Ryans will lead the Texans into the proverbial lions' den and his squad MUST bust the 800 lb monster right in the mouth. If not, it's going to be as long a day as the other seven trips to Baltimore have been. Now, I don't know about you, but I'm all for times to be a changin' on Saturday afternoon at M&T.

With all of that in mind, let's get to know the Texans' opponent (again) for this all-too-important divisional round game - the AFC's #1 seed - the Baltimore Ravens

2023 Schedule (13-4)

Week 1 - W Houston Texans 25-9

Week 2 - W @ Cincinnati Bengals 27-24

Week 3 - L Indianapolis Colts 22-19

Week 4 - W @ Cleveland Browns 28-3

Week 5 - L @ Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10

Week 6 - W @ Tennessee Titans 24-16

Week 7 - W Detroit Lions 38-6

Week 8 - W @ Arizona Cardinals 31-24

Week 9 - W Seattle Seahawks 37-3

Week 10 - L Cleveland Browns 33-31

Week 11 - W Cincinnati Bengals 34-20

Week 12 - W @ Los Angeles Chargers 20-10

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 - W Los Angeles Rams 37-31

Week 15 - W @ Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7

Week 16 - W @ San Francisco 49ers 33-19

Week 17 - W Miami Dolphins 56-19

Week 18 - L Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10