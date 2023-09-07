Know your Foe: Baltimore Ravens | Week 1

1. Can they find Roquan? - I still see it in my nightmares. Week three, 2022. Chicago. 58 running ALL OVER THE FIELD, my gosh. The Texans OL couldn't get a hat on Bears Pro Bowl star LB Roquan Smith seemingly all day long. He ran and ran and ran all day, slowing the Texans run game throughout the day. Now, Roquan is in Baltimore with a better front to protect him and, again, allow him to run unabated to the ball all day long. If the Texans want to improve their run game in 2023, it starts in Baltimore and that means finding #0 in purple all day long. Or else. You know what, I've seen the "or else" before so let's not this time, okay?

2.Can they exploit the secondary?- Heading into the 2023 season, the Ravens can claim one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. They still can, but there's one huge question mark with Pro Bowl star Marlon Humphrey. Apparently, he underwent surgery on his foot in training camp and is projected to miss this game. Any help the Texans offense can get, they'll take, but how do the Ravens line up at cornerback in this one? Ronald Darby was signed after the Humphrey injury and Rock Ya-Sin on the other side has struggled throughout his career. Is there a surprise in store? Can the Texans' passing game exploit a Humphrey-less secondary? That depends on a number of things, including their rookie QB. Speaking of…