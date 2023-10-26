Know your Foe: Carolina Panthers | Week 8

Keys to winning v. the Panthers Offense

1. Growing Pains - Bryce's rookie season has been a mixed bag to say the least. He's thrown six TDs and four interceptions. He's completing 63.2% of his passes and has completed 20 passes every single start. But, his offensive line has him throwing plenty of passes well before he wants or from a position on the field where he doesn't, or shouldn't, throw from. However, there's little question that Young is as talented a passer as any the Texans will see this season. He'll drop down sidearm and stick one into a tight space over the middle of the field. He's creative and slippery from the pocket, but he's still a rookie and there's some things he hasn't quite experienced. So, the Texans must heat him up with four and then get exotic, to a point, on third down to shake the youngster's confidence and acumen.

2. Minnesota Man in Carolina - When Adam Thielen was released from the Minnesota Vikings, there was a thought that his best football was well behind him. He lit up the Texans as a relative unknown back in 2016 and then again in 2020 in the COVID season. But, in 2021 and 2022, he started to show some signs of decline, catching 67 and 70 passes, respectively, after a few years of 95+ receptions. The Vikings thought they could add some youth alongside All-Pro Justin Jefferson and jettisoned Thielen. Well, suffice to say, Thielen is far from finished. He's been a godsend for Young and is on track to catch nearly 140 passes in 2023. What worries me the most is how he can find open areas in zones. He's slippery and smart, crafty and tough, so he'll work the underneath areas well, so the Texans defenders must hug up on him, nudge him, body him and be physical with him in every passing situation. At a minimum, the coverage team must throw off any timing that he has with Bryce Young to allow just one more half second for the pass rushers to get to Young. Speaking of the pass rushers…

3. Puzzle Pieces - The Panthers' OL configuration has been a jumbled mess this year for former Texans OL coach James Campen. The quintet in front of Young has changed, or been altered nearly every single game. He's had as many as eight different starters in front of him throughout this season. With the instability up front, the Panthers are tied for tenth in the league with 19 sacks allowed. The Texans pass rush has generated plenty of pressure (2nd in the league with a 41.9 % pressure rate) but now it's time to get HOME. As I mentioned, Young is slippery and quick and deft with a quick release so he won't make it easy, but it's time to not just win their pass rush reps, it's time for the pass rushers to WIN THEIR REPS, if you get what I'm saying.

Panthers DEFENSE (in 2023 regular season)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per game - 144.3 ypg (31st in the NFL)

Passing Yards Allowed Per game - 197.8 ypg (9th)

Total offense Allowed per game - 342.2 ypg (19th)

Turnovers generated - 5 (5 INT, 0 Fumble recoveries - Panthers are -3 in TO margin)

Expected Panthers starting defense for Week 8

OLB - Brian Burns

DE - DESHAWN WILLIAMS

DT - SHY TUTTLE

DT - Derrick Brown

OLB - JUSTIN HOUSTON

ILB - KAMU GRUGIER-HILL

ILB - Frankie Luvu (left last week with an injury)

CB - Donte Jackson

S - VONN BELL (injured and missed last week) or MATTHIAS FARLEY or JAMMIE ROBINSON

S - XAVIER WOODS (injured and missed last week) or Sam Franklin Jr

CB - C.J. Henderson

Other Key Defensive pieces

LB - DEION JONES

DB - TROY HILL

DE - D.J. JOHNSON

DE - LaBRYAN RAY

Italics - Rookie