Know your Foe: Cincinnati Bengals | Week 10

Keys to winning v. the Bengals Offense

1. Joe Schiesty - When Bengals QB Joe Burrow entered the league, some thought he was perhaps a one year wonder. Yes, he was the number one overall pick, but he didn't see the field much at Ohio State and his first year at LSU was decent, not great. But, he became JOE SCHIESTY in 2019 at LSU and carried that bravado into the league. So, in 2020, when he became a Bengal, the offense showed signs of life until Burrow went down with an ACL. However, since he returned in 2021, the Bengals are 27-14 and went to two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl. Burrow is now, arguably, the best QB in the league and he's now healthy after a calf injury in training camp. Why is it so hard to stop Burrow? Well, if you keep him from throwing downfield, he'll spread the wealth in the short to intermediate game. If you take that away, he'll throw to Ja'Marr Chase repeatedly. If you take that away, he'll get Tee Higgins involved heavily. If you take that away, he'll use his backs on screens and checkdowns. If you heat him up, he'll throw hot all day. If you drop eight, he'll take checkdowns for five to seven all day. If you think you have him sacked, he can escape and scramble/throw for big gains. If you rattle him, he'll transform into his alter ego Joe Cool. He completed three or more passes to seven different players on Sunday night against the Bills. He's like a chef that can cook any type of food, from any culture, on any device and it all tastes sublime. He's a handful and I'm not even sure what slows him down at this point.

2. Chase-ing the Best? - One thing that could give Burrow some pause is that Bengals All-Pro WR Ja'Marr Chase took a nasty fall in the game against Buffalo on a deep route down the field. A slow motion replay showed the impact he felt on his back/hip when he landed. If that hampers him, or he's unable to play in this game as a result, it's HUGE for a banged up Texans defense. There's no telling at this point who is healthy enough for the Texans to even play in this game. And, the same can be said for Chase. When he's healthy, he's the one of the three or four best WRs in the game. Size. Speed. Toughness. Ball Skills. Confidence. Route running. Connection with Burrow. He has it all. No team can truly "Double #1" because Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals receivers can EAT as well. But, Chase is THE guy and the straw stirring this drink, but the question of his presence on Sunday is unanswered. I'm assuming he's going to gut it out and play, so the Texans are going to have hands full against him.