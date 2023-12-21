Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns | Week 16

When the 2023 NFL Schedule was announced back in May, I was curious where the NFL would place this game, in large part due to the Deshaun Watson connection. Well, fast forward to week 16 and Watson is hurt, out for the season. Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud is still in concussion protocol and will more than likely miss this game. So, instead of Watson v. Stroud, which we were all expecting back in August, we're going to get…

A quarterback battle between Joe Flacco and Case Keenum?

Both teams with eight plus wins…with six different starting QBs combined?

A December matchup with playoffs on the line?

I mean, WHAT?!?

If there's anyone on the face of this planet that said "Oh, I saw this coming" then they're bold faced lying or you need to take said individual to the nearest casino REAL quick. However, the unpredictable, chaotic nature with which each team got to this point has given Browns and Texans fans seasons that they'll never forget.

Last week, 38-year old QB Joe Flacco led the Browns on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Bears 20-17. While in Nashville, 35-year old Case Keenum brought the Texans back from 13-0 to win in OT 19-16. These two last met on December 21, 2014 at NRG Stadium as Keenum came out of a deer blind to lead the Texans to a big win over Flacco's Ravens. So, nine years later the two gunslingers will line up against one another to see who can take one step further in the playoff chase with his respective squad.

I mean, ain't football the greatest? Where does something like this EVER happen? Romantic might not be the most apropos word for this weekend's matchup, but it's pretty darn close.