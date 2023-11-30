Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos | Week 13

Since 2013, the Texans have struggled beating the Denver Broncos. They've met five times (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022) and the Texans won just once (2018).

Since 2013, the Texans have struggled beating QB Russell Wilson. They've faced Wilson four times (2013, 2017, 2021 and 2022) and have never beaten him.

Since week seven of the 2023 season, the Broncos have not struggled at all, winning five in a row.

Ugh. That's not great news for the good guys.

Consequently, there are a ton of streaks on the line this weekend and most of them are in favor of the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos. The Texans, on the other hand, are on a one game losing streak after losing a 24-21 nailbiter to the 8-3 Jacksonville Jaguars. I don't think there are many who thought these two teams would be 6-5 at this point in the season, but that's where they are. The two teams are right in the middle of a glut of six win teams in the AFC. Suffice to say, there's even more on the line Sunday when the Broncos walk into NRG Stadium

When the Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20 in week three, it looked as if the Broncos were on the way to one of their worst seasons in recent memory. But, since then, the Broncos are 6-2, including five in a row, as noted above. Their success, combined with the Texans' similar run, forced the TV powers that be to move this game to a noon kickoff to showcase this game for the nation. One week after last week's emotional divisional matchup, it's another massively important game for the 2023 Texans at NRG Stadium.