Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts | Week 18

It's COLTS WEEK…again! And, this one means even more than ever, literally.

Back in 2018, the Texans and Colts met in a Wild Card playoff game after meeting twice in the regular season. That game was the most important game that these two had ever played against one another and the Colts won that day. It's a gut punch that's lingered for five years and nothing will take away the horrid feeling of that day. Now, it's time to play the most important REGULAR SEASON matchup between these two teams.

In Indy.

At Lucas Oil Stadium, the good 'ol House of Texans Horrors.

For a playoff spot, thought by many to be inconceivable back in week two when these teams first met.

The Colts-Texans winner is IN the playoffs and will closely watch Jaguars v. Titans on Sunday, as a Jaguars loss will result in a division title. Meanwhile, the loser of Saturday's contest will spend Sunday going through locker clean out day. There couldn't be a more polar opposite result - clean out your locker and leave for the winter/spring or celebrate making it to the playoffs with more football to play.

Now, after a month's long training camp in searing heat, three preseason games and 16 regular season games, no one has come THIS far…just to have come THAT far. At the outset of the 2023 campaign, no one really expected the Texans or Colts to be 9-7 with so much on the line in this final matchup. Regardless, not being able to finish the 2023 season with a win will make the loser's season more than bittersweet, especially in the immediate aftermath.

So, yeah, this one is big but as C.J. Stroud said after the win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend…

"The Time is now."

It most certainly will be on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Call up the cast of Parks and Rec. Let David Letterman know. Invite Mario Andretti from the Brickyard. 8:15 PM Indianapolis time will kickoff a "win & in" situation for the Texans and their week 18 foe. We know them well, but let's get to Know the Texans' foe for week 18 - the Indianapolis Colts.

2023 Colts Schedule (9-7)

Week 1 - L Jacksonville Jaguars 31-21

Week 2 - W @ Houston Texans 31-20

Week 3 - W @ Baltimore Ravens 22-19

Week 4 - L Los Angeles Rams 23-19

Week 5 - W Tennessee Titans 23-16

Week 6 - L @ Jacksonville Jaguars 37-20

Week 7 - L Cleveland Browns 39-38

Week 8 - L New Orleans Saints 38-27

Week 9 - W @ Carolina Panthers 27-13

Week 10 - W @ New England Patriots 10-6

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 - W Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20

Week 13 - W @ Tennessee Titans 31-28

Week 14 - L @ Cincinnati Bengals 34-14

Week 15 - W Pittsburgh Steelers 30-13

Week 16 - L @ Atlanta Falcons 29-10

Week 17 - W Las Vegas Raiders 23-20